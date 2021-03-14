Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. 756,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

