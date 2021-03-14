Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $590,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $2.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

HTBX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBX opened at $9.06 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

