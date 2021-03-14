Analysts Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Kadmon also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 152.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDMN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 3,051,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,207. The company has a market capitalization of $762.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

