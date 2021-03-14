Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post sales of $298.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.64 million. Masimo reported sales of $269.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,576 shares of company stock worth $13,730,522. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Masimo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $230.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

