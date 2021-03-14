Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.73. Mercantile Bank also posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

MBWM opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

