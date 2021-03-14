Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $166,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,138 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.70. 472,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

