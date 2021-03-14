Analysts Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

OGE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 825,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

