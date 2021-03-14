Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 37,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,891. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.