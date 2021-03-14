Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 8,093,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 22,283,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,370. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.