Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $24.65 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

