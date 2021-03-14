Analysts Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.