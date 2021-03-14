Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 951,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,381. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Oil States International by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.