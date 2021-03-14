Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $11.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

