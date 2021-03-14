Analyzing Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 20.47 $86.14 million $0.56 70.05 Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.66 $4.30 million $0.01 1,814.00

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Stillwater. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sibanye Stillwater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 4 11 0 2.73 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $57.45, indicating a potential upside of 46.46%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.30%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Sibanye Stillwater on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.