ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.87 Million

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report sales of $374.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.65 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $343.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,284,081. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,689.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.