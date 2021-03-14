ankrETH Price Tops $1,827.47 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, ankrETH has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,827.47 or 0.03023554 BTC on major exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $53.60 million and $234,431.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

About ankrETH

AETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

