AnRKey X Hits 1-Day Volume of $478,828.00 ($ANRX)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $478,828.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00446585 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061320 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.
  • Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00050130 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00094643 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067077 BTC.
  • Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00509655 BTC.
  • KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
  • NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011500 BTC.

AnRKey X Token Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,331,202 tokens. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.