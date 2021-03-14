Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $998.50 million and the highest is $1.29 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of AR stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

