Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Anthem by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after acquiring an additional 259,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $341.72 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $344.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average of $300.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.