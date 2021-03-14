Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $341.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.83. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $344.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

