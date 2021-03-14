AntiMatter Achieves Market Cap of $31.46 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and $9.81 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $3.35 or 0.00005562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 61.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00441360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00509780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

