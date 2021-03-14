Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Volume Tops $278,079.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Anyswap has a market cap of $57.27 million and approximately $278,079.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00005131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00447234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00093588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00510299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars.

