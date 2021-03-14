API3 Price Tops $5.20 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. API3 has a market cap of $72.01 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00008654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00445298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.70 or 0.00512064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011653 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.