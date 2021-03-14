Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Connable Office Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in Apple by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 201,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 147,925 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 861,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,813,000 after purchasing an additional 614,001 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 555,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 412,531 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,640,000 after purchasing an additional 486,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

