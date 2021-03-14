Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Connable Office Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in Apple by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 201,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 147,925 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 861,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,813,000 after purchasing an additional 614,001 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 555,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 412,531 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,640,000 after purchasing an additional 486,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14.
Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.