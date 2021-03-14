Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

