Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Apple by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,540,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 88,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Apple by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

