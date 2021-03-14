Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 524,902 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

