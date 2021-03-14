Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 80,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 71,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

AAPL stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

