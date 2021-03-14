Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 454,453 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Apple by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 76,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

