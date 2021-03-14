Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 454,453 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

