Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 86,755 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

