Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $49.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $49.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $40.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $245.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAOI opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

