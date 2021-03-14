Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $150.90 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

