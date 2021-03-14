Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Tops $0.0911 on Major Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $11.17 million and $81,625.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court token can now be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00441442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00063457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00091597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00067604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00510872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

