Aragon Court Hits Market Cap of $10.38 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $81,693.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00445098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00060953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.66 or 0.00510619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011342 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

