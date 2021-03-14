Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.56). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aravive.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARAV. BTIG Research began coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 210,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,780. The company has a market cap of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

