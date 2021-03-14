ARAW Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 89.9% lower against the dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $37,601.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.08 or 0.00651989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035407 BTC.

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

