Arcblock One Day Volume Reaches $8.70 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00639459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00024882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

