Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Reaches $1.34

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $1.42 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00051783 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,034,769 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

