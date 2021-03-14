Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,474 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.26% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

