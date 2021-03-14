Arepacoin Market Cap Tops $65,898.09 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $65,898.09 and approximately $59.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 117.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,143,355 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

