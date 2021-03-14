Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Cap of $90,523.72

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. One Arion token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $90,523.72 and approximately $676.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00442103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00062938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00502245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,667,665 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

