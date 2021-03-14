Arionum Trading 137.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 99.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $190,908.22 and approximately $279.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 137.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,766.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.77 or 0.03094972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.07 or 0.00363195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.05 or 0.00942073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.16 or 0.00385100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.80 or 0.00339323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00244126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021665 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

