Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.37 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Ark has a market cap of $192.29 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

