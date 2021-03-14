Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Position Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

