Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Asure Software worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Asure Software by 10,851.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 490,383 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 42.9% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

ASUR stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

