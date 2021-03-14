Atlas Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.08 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 86.5% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00094643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00509655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

