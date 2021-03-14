Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Capitalization Hits $17.85 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $17.85 million and approximately $60,074.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00002814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048674 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00645709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

