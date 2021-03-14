AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 150.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

