AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.